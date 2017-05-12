Pope Co. sheriff: Stolen John Deere tractor recovered

Pope County Sheriff Jerry Suits said a stolen John Deere tractor has been recovered.

He said he got a call on Sunday, May 14 from the Mount Vernon Police Department that the tractor was recovered in or near Mt. Vernon.

The investigation continues with a person being of interest being identified in the case.

According to Suits, a person who is contracted to mow the right of way for a rural electric company reported a John Deere Tractor with Loader and a Brown's Cutter mower stolen on May 11.

The tractor and implements were last seen on May 10 around 6 p.m. just off of Highway 146 east near the Pope-Hardin County Line. He said the value of the tractor and implements with it is about $50,000.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.