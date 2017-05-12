Pope Co. sheriff asks for help locating tractor, mower - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Pope Co. sheriff asks for help locating tractor, mower

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
(Source: Pope Co. Sheriff's Department) (Source: Pope Co. Sheriff's Department)
POPE COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Pope County Sheriff Jerry Suits is asking for help to find a stolen tractor and lawn mower.

According to Suits, a person who is contracted to mow the right of way for a rural electric company reported a John Deere Tractor with Loader and a Brown's Cutter mower stolen on May 11.

The tractor and implements were last seen on May 10 around 6 p.m. just off of Highway 146 east near the Pope-Hardin County Line.

If you have information about this crime, you are asked to call the sheriff's department at 618-683-4321.

