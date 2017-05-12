NWS to recognize Fulton Co., KY as 'StormReady'

The National Weather Service and the Kentucky Emergency Management will be conducting a ceremony to recognize and officially accredit Fulton County, Kentucky as StormReady.

The ceremony will be held at the County Admin Building, located at 2216 Myron Cory Drive in Hickman, Kentucky.

There will be several speakers from the National Weather Service and the Kentucky Emergency Management on-hand to deliver remarks.

StormReady is a national program unveiled by the National Weather Service in April 2000. A community must achieve a specific level of hazardous weather operations readiness in order to be accredited as StormReady.

