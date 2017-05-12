NWS to recognize Fulton Co., KY as 'StormReady'

Pope County Sheriff Jerry Suits is asking for help to find a stolen tractor and lawn mower.
Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is scheduled to hold a press conference Thursday, May 11 at 4 p.m. to provide an update on the investigation into Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson and his involvement in the death of the inmate on May 5.
The National Weather Service and the Kentucky Emergency Management will be conducting a ceremony to recognize and officially accredit Fulton County, Kentucky as StormReady.
A Melber, Kentucky man is behind bars facing several drug and traffic charges following a traffic stop on Thursday, May 11.
A man wanted out of Perry County, Missouri on several felony warrants is now behind bars in Crawford County, Mo.
Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.
A high school senior allegedly “catfished” more than 130 male students to receive explicit photos, videos.
The baby was born inside a moving car during rush hour traffic.
For each Coca-Cola bottle he has collected, Kirkpatrick - or "Mr K" as he is known - can tell a story. he's been with the company since the Great Depression.
Sessions directs federal prosecutors to pursue the most serious charges possible against the vast majority of suspects, a reversal of Obama-era policies.
Sources said an officer who was shot following an active shooter situation east of Columbus has died, according to 10TV in Columbus.
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Students said a teenager who did not go to school at College Park High came there with a stun gun and the intent to hurt another student.
