KY man arrested in Graves Co. on drug charges after traffic stop

A Melber, Kentucky man is behind bars facing several drug and traffic charges following a traffic stop on Thursday, May 11.

According to Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, a traffic stop was conducted on KY 45N on a motorcycle driven by Joshua Sanderson, 37, of Melber and a female passenger who was not wearing a helmet. It was also determined the motorcycle had improper equipment.

Upon further investigation deputies located methamphetamine, Xanax and other pills on Sanderson.

Sanderson was arrested is charged with the following

Failure to comply with Helmet Law

No rear View Mirrors on Motorcycle

Trafficking in Controlled Sub (2nd Offense)

Trafficking in Controlled Sub - 1st Degree (Methamphetamine)

Trafficking in Controlled Sub - 3rd Degree (1st offense)

Illegal possession of Legend Drug

Failure to notify DOT of address change

no registration receipt

Sanderson was taken to the Graves County Jail.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.