SIUC now accepting research symposium proposals

The College of Applied Sciences and Arts at Southern Illinois University Carbondale is accepting proposals for the 2017 ASA Multidisciplinary Research Symposium.

The symposium will be held Saturday, November 4 at the university's Transportation Education Center at the Southern Illinois Airport.

The theme is "New Horizon in the Applied Sciences and Arts: Rethinking and Remaking Our World for the 21st Century."

The proposals are for student posters, panels, presentations and workshops that will provide an opportunity for students, researchers and practitioners to discuss the implications, influence and impact of the applied sciences and arts on the future.

Abstract proposals for all submissions, except student posters, are due no later than June 2.

Authors of accepted proposals can submit a full paper for review, which may be selected to be published in The Journal of Applied Sciences and Arts.

Proposal guidelines can be found by clicking here, as well as any additional information regarding the event.

The symposium is in its fourth year.

