May 15 celebrity birthdays

He spent his entire 21 season major league career playing for the Kansas City Royals. During that career, he appeared in 13 All Star Games and helped lead the Royals to their first World Series title. Hall of Fame 3rd baseman George Brett is 64 today.

He's a former NFL running back who helped lead the Dallas Cowboys to three Super Bowl Championships in the 1990's. He set all sorts of rushing records during his career and is considered by many to be on the the greatest running backs of all time. Emmitt Smith is 48 today.

He's a tennis champion who won gold medals at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games. He's also won the U.S. Open and he's been a Wimbleton Champion twice. Andy Murray is 30 today.

He's a legendary wrestler who just a couple of weeks ago made an appearance during a wrestling event at Cape GIrardeau's Arena Building. In the ring he sometimes went by the name Faarooq. But his real name is Ron Simmons and he's 59 today.

She's an actress who's best known for her role as Tony Soprano's daughter Meadow on the HBO seris The Sopranos. Since that series left the air, she's starred in several movies and made lots of guest appearances on other TV shows. Jamie Lynn-Sigler is 36 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.