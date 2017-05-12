Five things you need to know on 5/12

It's Friday, May 12, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: It's going to be a wet start to the day as showers make their way out of the Heartland this morning. It will be breezy at times, with temps reaching up into the 70s. After the rain moves out, skies will begin to clear and the remainder of the day should remain dry. A LOOK AHEAD: The weekend is looking to be sunny and warm.

CLICK HERE for your First Alert Weather Forecast.

Making headlines:

MO AG holds press conference on investigation into Mississippi Co., MO sheriff: Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley held a press conference yesterday to provide an update on the investigation into Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson and his involvement in the death of the inmate on May 5.

Family of man who died in Mississippi County jail ask for justice, NAACP reacts: The decision to remove Hutcheson late Tuesday, May 9 by the Attorney General hinged on the death of a Tennessee man. Tory Sanders' family Jessica Jaglois of WKRN that he took a drive trying to clear his head, but somehow ended up in Missouri dead in a jail cell.

Major Case Squad activated after deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau: The Cape Girardeau/ Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated after a 41-year-old Cape Girardeau man was shot and killed yesterday.

PINK UP - Low-dose aspirin could lower your breast cancer risk: New research shows women who regularly took "baby" aspirin can lower their risk for getting breast cancer. Specifically, the study showed taking low-dose aspirin at least three times a week was linked to a 20 percent risk reduction for cancers that are known as hormone-receptor positive, HER2 negative. Those are some of the most common forms of the

HAPPENING TODAY: President Donald Trump has signed an executive order launching a commission to review alleged voter fraud and voter suppression, building upon his unsubstantiated claims that millions of people voted illegally in the 2016 election.

You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT)

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.