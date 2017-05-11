Section of Rt. 4 in Randolph Co., IL temporarily blocked after c - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Section of Rt. 4 in Randolph Co., IL temporarily blocked after crash

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
RANDOLPH COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

The Illinois State Police and Randolph County Sheriffs Office are on the scene of a multiple vehicle personal injury crash on Illinois Route 4, near Pyatt Cutler Road. 

Both lanes of Route 4 will be closed at this location for an extended amount of time. 

Motorists should seek alternative routes.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly