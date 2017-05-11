Head-on crash in Perry Co., IL sends 1 to the hospital

A Melber, Kentucky man is behind bars facing several drug and traffic charges following a traffic stop on Thursday, May 11.
A man wanted out of Perry County, Missouri on several felony warrants is now behind bars in Crawford County, Mo.
A juvenile from Red Bud, Illinois is in a St. Louis hospital after a head-on crash in Perry County, Illinois.
The Obama Presidential Center will not be a part of the presidential library network operated by the National Archives and Records Administration.
He's a skateboarding icon who went on to launch a very popular video game series.
Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.
The baby was born inside a moving car during rush hour traffic.
Sessions directs federal prosecutors to pursue the most serious charges possible against the vast majority of suspects, a reversal of Obama-era policies.
An active shooter situation has been reported in Kirkersville, Ohio, which is located east of Columbus, and an officer has been shot, according to10TV in Columbus.
Students said a teenager who did not go to school at College Park High came there with a stun gun and the intent to hurt another student.
A high school senior allegedly “catfished” more than 130 male students to receive explicit photos, videos.
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.
