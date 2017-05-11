Head-on crash in Perry Co., IL sends 1 to the hospital

A juvenile from Red Bud, Illinois is in a St. Louis hospital after a head-on crash in Perry County, Illinois.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 11 on Route 4 at Pyatt Cutler Road.

According to Illinois State Police, the juvenile was driving south on Route 4 when he drifted over into the northbound lane and hit a semi-truck partially head-on.

Both vehicles ended up in opposite ditches on Route 4.

The juvenile was taken by helicopter to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt.

Route 4 was closed for about 5 hours.

The crash remains under investigation.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.