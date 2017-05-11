Southeast MO State to observe summer office hours

A bill ensuring the Chester School District will not lose funding after closing for a fallen officer has passed the Illinois Senate.
A bill ensuring the Chester School District will not lose funding after closing for a fallen officer has passed the Illinois Senate.
Southeast Missouri State University will be observing summer hours beginning May 15.
Southeast Missouri State University will be observing summer hours beginning May 15.
The Kentucky State Police will now be able to accept more applications than ever thanks to new hiring qualifications established by the legislature.
The Kentucky State Police will now be able to accept more applications than ever thanks to new hiring qualifications established by the legislature.
An Illinois lawmaker is spearheading a bill that could help more women obtain an earlier breast cancer diagnosis.
An Illinois lawmaker is spearheading a bill that could help more women obtain an earlier breast cancer diagnosis.
Veterans gathered in Poplar Bluff around noon on Friday, May 12 to support Veterans Affairs whistleblowers.
Veterans gathered in Poplar Bluff around noon on Friday, May 12 to support Veterans Affairs whistleblowers.
According to the sheriff of Licking County, Randy Thorp, four people have died after an active shooter situation east of Columbus.
According to the sheriff of Licking County, Randy Thorp, four people have died after an active shooter situation east of Columbus.
Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.
Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.
The National Weather Service confirms that a tornado touched town in Baton Rouge early Friday morning.
The National Weather Service confirms that a tornado touched town in Baton Rouge early Friday morning.
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the boy, who had special needs, was staying with his parents at the hotel when he managed to leave their room while the couple slept.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the boy, who had special needs, was staying with his parents at the hotel when he managed to leave their room while the couple slept.
For each Coca-Cola bottle he has collected, Kirkpatrick - or "Mr K" as he is known - can tell a story. he's been with the company since the Great Depression.
For each Coca-Cola bottle he has collected, Kirkpatrick - or "Mr K" as he is known - can tell a story. he's been with the company since the Great Depression.
The baby gorilla expected to be born in a historic first for Riverbanks Zoo has passed away.
The baby gorilla expected to be born in a historic first for Riverbanks Zoo has passed away.
A high school senior allegedly “catfished” more than 130 male students to receive explicit photos, videos.
A high school senior allegedly “catfished” more than 130 male students to receive explicit photos, videos.