Southeast MO State to observe summer office hours

Written by Julie Aufdenberg
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

Southeast Missouri State University will be observing summer hours beginning May 15.

University office hours will be reduced from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Regular hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. will resume August 14 and fall classes will begin August 21. 

