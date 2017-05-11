KSP announces new hiring guidelines

Kentucky State Police announced new hiring guidelines for state troopers.

KSP will now be able to accept more applications because anyone with a high school diploma or GHD and with three years of work experience, now qualifies to apply.

Prior to the new guidelines, applicants were required to have 60 hours of college credit, two years of active duty military experience, or two years of certified police officer experience.

According to KSP, these qualifications will still apply by generating bonus points for applicants in the selection process.

Sgt. Brad Arterburn, commander of the KSP Recruitment Branch, said the change should not be interpreted as a lowering of standards for trooper applicants.

"All applicants still have to go through a rigorous hiring process that includes a written test, physical test, oral interview, polygraph exam, a very thorough background investigation, medical exam and psychological exam."

Also, Arterburn said those who are accepted still have to complete the 24-week Kentucky State Police Academy.

KSP is now accepting applications for Cadet Class 96, which is scheduled to begin in early 2018.

All application materials must be completed and returned to the recruitment branch by Friday, June 23. Town hall meetings will take place around the state in May and June to provide more information on the application process as well as the day-to-day duties of a state trooper.

You can click here for more information.

