KSP announces new hiring guidelines

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is scheduled to hold a press conference Thursday, May 11 at 4 p.m. to provide an update on the investigation into Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson and his involvement in the death of the inmate on May 5.
Two people were arrested by Murray police on Thrusday after an apparent assault.
Kentucky State Police announced new hiring guidelines for state troopers.
Authorities are on the scene of an off-campus shooting on North Henderson in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Thursday, May 11.
The Missouri Department of Economic Development announced that the Corporation for National and Community Service dispatched several teams of volunteers to help those affected by flooding in the St. Louis area and Van Buren, Missouri.
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.
The mother of a special-needs son wrote a thank-you note that has been read by hundreds of thousands.
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.
Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.
A man who runs a shark diving company in West Palm Beach, FL, said CamSoda contacted him about filming a fake shark attack.
The baby gorilla expected to be born in a historic first for Riverbanks Zoo has passed away.
