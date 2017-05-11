Missouri lawmakers pass bill on sales tax for St. Louis Zoo

Authorities are on the scene of an off-campus shooting on North Henderson in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Thursday, May 11.
Authorities are on the scene of an off-campus shooting on North Henderson in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Thursday, May 11.
Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is scheduled to hold a press conference Thursday, May 11 at 4 p.m. to provide an update on the investigation into Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson and his involvement in the death of the inmate on May 5.
Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is scheduled to hold a press conference Thursday, May 11 at 4 p.m. to provide an update on the investigation into Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson and his involvement in the death of the inmate on May 5.
The Missouri Department of Economic Development announced that the Corporation for National and Community Service dispatched several teams of volunteers to help those affected by flooding in the St. Louis area and Van Buren, Missouri.
The Missouri Department of Economic Development announced that the Corporation for National and Community Service dispatched several teams of volunteers to help those affected by flooding in the St. Louis area and Van Buren, Missouri.
A body was found in a creek in Mayfield, Kentucky on Thursday, May 11.
A body was found in a creek in Mayfield, Kentucky on Thursday, May 11.
The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency is working with state, local, faith-based and volunteer agencies to provide one-stop shops to help families impacted by flooding.
The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency is working with state, local, faith-based and volunteer agencies to provide one-stop shops to help families impacted by flooding.