Major Case Squad disbanded from Cape Girardeau deadly shooting investigation

Police in Cape Girardeau, Missouri have identified a man shot and killed on Thursday, May 11.

Investigators said Demetric L. Atchison, 41, was shot around 12:20 p.m. near 41 N. Henderson Street.

He died at the scene.

The Major Case Squad was activated shortly after the shooting. The unit was disbanded on May 15 because it can only be activated for 72 hours.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department continues the investigation.

No word on a possible suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at:

573-335-6621 (Business Line)

573-339-6313 (Anonymous Tip Line)

Text "CAPEPD" to 847411

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.