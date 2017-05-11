Major Case Squad activated after deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau

The Cape Girardeau/ Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated after a deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau on Thursday, May 11.

Police say a 41-year-old Cape Girardeau man was killed in a shooting just after 12:20 p.m. near 41 N. Henderson Street.

The man died at the scene of the shooting.

Police are currently looking for three suspects that left the scene, according to the department of safety at the University of Southeast Missouri State.

The department of safety says all three suspects are black and one is wearing a white shirt.

Southeast Missouri State University tweeted that Cape Girardeau Police Department and campus DPS are investigating an off-campus shooting at Henderson between Independence and Themis.

Cape Girardeau PD & DPS are investigating an off-campus shooting at Henderson between Independence & Themis https://t.co/RC66MrnoLf pic.twitter.com/Ja8rlGPAMt — SE Missouri State (@SEMissouriState) May 11, 2017

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at:

573-335-6621 (Business Line)

573-339-6313 (Anonymous Tip Line)

Text "CAPEPD" to 847411

