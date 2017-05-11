Cape Girardeau police identify homicide victim, search for suspects continues

Police in Cape Girardeau have identified a man shot and killed on Thursday, May 11.

Investigators said Demetric L. Atchison, 41, was shot around 12:20 p.m. near 41 N. Henderson Street.

He died at the scene.

The Major Case Squad was activated shortly after the shooting.

Police are currently looking for three suspects that left the scene.

According to the Major Case Squad, all three suspects are black and one was wearing a white shirt.

Southeast Missouri State University tweeted that Cape Girardeau Police Department and campus DPS are investigating an off-campus shooting at Henderson between Independence and Themis.

Cape Girardeau PD & DPS are investigating an off-campus shooting at Henderson between Independence & Themis https://t.co/RC66MrnoLf pic.twitter.com/Ja8rlGPAMt — SE Missouri State (@SEMissouriState) May 11, 2017

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at:

573-335-6621 (Business Line)

573-339-6313 (Anonymous Tip Line)

Text "CAPEPD" to 847411

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.