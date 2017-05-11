Cape Girardeau police identify homicide victim

Police in Cape Girardeau have identified a man shot and killed on Thursday, May 11.

Investigators said Demetric L. Atchison, 41, was shot around 12:20 p.m. near 41 N. Henderson Street.

He died at the scene.

The Major Case Squad was activated shortly after the shooting.

No word on a possible suspect or suspects.

Southeast Missouri State University tweeted that Cape Girardeau Police Department and campus DPS are investigating an off-campus shooting at Henderson between Independence and Themis.

Cape Girardeau PD & DPS are investigating an off-campus shooting at Henderson between Independence & Themis https://t.co/RC66MrnoLf pic.twitter.com/Ja8rlGPAMt — SE Missouri State (@SEMissouriState) May 11, 2017

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at:

573-335-6621 (Business Line)

573-339-6313 (Anonymous Tip Line)

Text "CAPEPD" to 847411

