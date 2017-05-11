Authorities searching for 3 suspects after shooting in Cape Girardeau, MO

Authorities are on the scene of an off-campus shooting on North Henderson in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Thursday, May 11.

Police are currently looking for three suspect that left the scene on foot, according to the department of safety at the University of Southeast Missouri State.

The department of safety says all three suspects are black and one is wearing a white shirt.

Dozens of officers showed up to Henderson Street between Independence and Themis streets just after 12:25 p.m.

The Cape Girardeau County Coroner is also on scene.

Southeast Missouri State University tweeted that Cape Girardeau Police Department and campus DPS are investigating an off-campus shooting at Henderson between Independence and Themis.

Cape Girardeau PD & DPS are investigating an off-campus shooting at Henderson between Independence & Themis https://t.co/RC66MrnoLf pic.twitter.com/Ja8rlGPAMt — SE Missouri State (@SEMissouriState) May 11, 2017

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the department of safety at (573) 651-2215.

