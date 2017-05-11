Authorities searching for 3 suspects after shooting in Cape Girardeau, MO

Authorities are on the scene of an off-campus shooting on North Henderson in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Thursday, May 11.
Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is scheduled to hold a press conference Thursday, May 11 at 4 p.m. to provide an update on the investigation into Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson and his involvement in the death of the inmate on May 5.
The Missouri Department of Economic Development announced that the Corporation for National and Community Service dispatched several teams of volunteers to help those affected by flooding in the St. Louis area and Van Buren, Missouri.
A body was found in a creek in Mayfield, Kentucky on Thursday, May 11.
The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency is working with state, local, faith-based and volunteer agencies to provide one-stop shops to help families impacted by flooding.
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.
Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.
Arkansas State Police say a sheriff's deputy was fatally shot and two other people were found dead in rural Arkansas on Thursday. Police say authorities are negotiating with a suspect who is holed up in a home.
The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Education Secretary Betsy Devos vowed support for the students at a historically black university at their graduation ceremony but drew shouts of "Liar!" and booing.
A Spartanburg County bus driver is being hailed as a hero after a fire on Tuesday morning.
