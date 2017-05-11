Volunteers dispatched to help flood victims in St. Louis, Van Buren areas

The Missouri Department of Economic Development announced that the Corporation for National and Community Service dispatched several teams of volunteers to help those affected by flooding in the St. Louis area and Van Buren, Missouri.

The volunteers come from Americorps, which is in the Missouri Community Service Commission of DED. It has 40 volunteers working in the field in the disaster-stricken areas in St. Louis to help those in need. Additional teams are being deployed to serve in Van Buren.

The volunteers will work closely with community action agencies to help residents with debris removal and cleanup left behind by the recent flooding, as well as neighborhood cleanup and general support to families in need.

Those in need of service, interested in volunteering or interested in donating to help with the recovery efforts should contact the United Way at 211 or by clicking here.

