Records: Slain boy told Missouri authorities about abuse

A body was found in a creek in Mayfield, Kentucky on Thursday, May 11.
A body was found in a creek in Mayfield, Kentucky on Thursday, May 11.
The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency is working with state, local, faith-based and volunteer agencies to provide one-stop shops to help families impacted by flooding.
The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency is working with state, local, faith-based and volunteer agencies to provide one-stop shops to help families impacted by flooding.
An Obion County, Tennessee woman is accused of following a congressman and his aide after a town hall meeting on Monday, May 8.
An Obion County, Tennessee woman is accused of following a congressman and his aide after a town hall meeting on Monday, May 8.
A man is wanted out of Perry County, Missouri and the Perry County Sheriff's Office is urging residents to keep all buildings locked and secured.
A man is wanted out of Perry County, Missouri and the Perry County Sheriff's Office is urging residents to keep all buildings locked and secured.
Remembering the fallen. The annual Peace Officer Memorial Service will be held Monday, May 15 in Paducah.
Remembering the fallen. The annual Peace Officer Memorial Service will be held Monday, May 15 in Paducah.