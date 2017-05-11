TN woman facing reckless endangerment charge; accused of following congressman, his aide

An Obion County, Tennessee woman is accused of following a congressman and his aide after a town hall meeting on Monday, May 8.

Wendi L. Wright, 35, was charged with felony reckless endangerment.

According to the Weakley County Sheriff's Department, Wright allegedly followed a vehicle occupied by United States Congressman David Kustoff and his aide while they were going down Highway 45 south of Martin, Tenn.

Deputies say the two had been at a town hall meeting on the campus of the University of Tennessee at Martin.

Wright allegedly scared them by making them think they were being forced off the road.

The vehicle turned off onto Old Troy Road and into a driveway belonging to a person they were familiar with.

According to deputies, Wright got out of her vehicle and started screaming and hitting the windows of the vehicle. At one point, she allegedly reached inside their vehicle.

She then allegedly stood in front of their vehicle to try to block them in.

A 911 call was made but deputies said Wright left the area before they arrived.

According to the sheriff's department, Wright was identified after she posted details of the incident on Facebook.

She was found and taken into custody on a Weakley County arrest warrant.

Deputies say she was released after posting a $1,000 bond. She will be arraigned on Monday, May 15 in Weakley County General Sessions Court.

