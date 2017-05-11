Man wanted, woman arrested in connection to shots fired in Charleston, MO on Monday

A man is wanted out of Perry County and the Perry County Sheriffs Department is urging residents to keep all buildings locked and secured.
Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is scheduled to hold a press conference Thursday, May 11 at 4 p.m. to provide an update on the investigation into Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson and his involvement in the death of the inmate on May 5.
A suspect is at large and a Charleston, Missouri woman was arrested in connection to shots fired on Monday, May 8.
A body was found in a creek in Mayfield, Kentucky on Thursday, May 11.
A former Jackson County Jail employee was indicted on charges of sexual misconduct on Wednesday, May 10.
Memphis Police Department is searching for a family they said was abducted by their husband/father.
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.
Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.
The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.
Dallas officials say problems with the cell company’s technology have been, for several months, tying up the city’s 911 call center for hours at a time.
A federal judge has denied a motion from Dylann Roof for a new trial.
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.
A crane moved down Canal St. near the Jefferson Davis monument around 3 a.m. on Thursday as it appeared the statue would be taken down.
