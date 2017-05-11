Man wanted, woman arrested in connection to shots fired in Charleston, MO on Monday

Shanika Ingram is accused of driving the truck that took the shooting suspect away from the scene. (Source: Charleston DPS)

A suspect is at large and a Charleston, Missouri woman was arrested in connection to shots fired on Monday, May 8.

Shanika Ingram, 41, was charged with assault first degree and hindering prosecution.

According to Charleston Department of Public Safety Director Robert Hearnes, she helped the alleged shooter and gave him a ride out of the area so he could escape being arrested by police.

At around 12:15 a.m. on May 8, Hearnes said they received calls of shots fired in the 700 block of Gail Street. A description of the vehicle involved in the shooting was given to responding officers.

Hearnes said the vehicle was stopped a short time later near the intersection of Ironbanks Road and Third Street, and a gun was recovered from the vehicle.

Investigators at the scene determined that a male suspect had fired several rounds at another man in an area where children were present. According to investigators, the suspect then got in the back of the truck and was driven away from the scene.

Ingram was believed to be the driver of the truck. She was taken to the Mississippi County Jail on a warrant, later posted $100,000 bond and was released.

Hearnes said the shooter is still at large.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending.

