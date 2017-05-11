Mayfield, KY police chief: Man's body found in creek

A body was found in a creek in Mayfield, Kentucky on Thursday, May 11.

According to Mayfield Police Chief Nathan Kent, a person smoking a cigarette in the area of 9th and College Streets spotted the body just after 6 a.m. in a creek and called 911.

He said the body belongs to an African-American man in his 20s and there is no evidence of foul play.

He said they are notifying next of kin and will release his name after.

According to Graves County Coroner Brad Jones, the body was sent away for an autopsy and the investigation is ongoing.

