Former Jackson Co., IL jail employee accused of sexual misconduct

A former Jackson County Jail employee was indicted on charges of sexual misconduct on Wednesday, May 10.

A grand jury in Jackson County, Illinois indicted Kentaro Misuda, 37, of Murphysboro, with custodial sexual misconduct.

According to State's Attorney Michael C. Carr, Misuda is accused of sexual misconduct with a person who was in custody of the Jackson County Jail while he was employed at the jail.

Misuda was arrested on May 10 by the Illinois State Police on a Jackson County warrant and posted his $30,000 bond.

Carr said he is no longer employed as a jailer at the Jackson County Jail.

If convicted, Misuda faces a maximum sentence of two to five years in the penitentiary.

