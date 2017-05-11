Brief tornado touchdown in central Illinois damages trees

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is scheduled to hold a press conference Thursday, May 11 at 4 p.m. to provide an update on the investigation into Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson and his involvement in the death of the inmate on May 5.
A suspect is at large and a Charleston, Missouri woman was arrested in connection to shots fired on Monday, May 8.
A body was found in a creek in Mayfield, Kentucky on Thursday, May 11.
A former Jackson County Jail employee was indicted on charges of sexual misconduct on Wednesday, May 10.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
