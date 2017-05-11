Brief tornado touchdown in central Illinois damages trees

WASHBURN, Ill. (AP) - Authorities say a tornado briefly touched down in a rural area of central Illinois.

The National Weather Service says the weak tornado was reported near Washburn on Wednesday evening and did little damage beyond damaging trees. No injuries were reported.

The tornado came as strong thunderstorms moved across the state. Winds ranging from 55 to 70 mph from the storms knocked down trees and power lines.

Parts of the state had been under tornado warnings on Wednesday evening.

