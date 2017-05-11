This week in music: 1977 Hotel California

Let's take a little stroll down our musical memory lane.

This morning we revisit pop radio from 40 years ago.

These were the songs you were likely hearing if you were listening to music from this week in 1977.

And in a chart oddity, the top five singles on Billboard's Hot 100 were all future, past and of course a current number on single.

The disco hit Don't Leave Me This Way was at number five. It was originally intended for Diana Ross, but Motown Records decided it should be covered by rising star Thelma Houston. She ended up taking the song to the top of the charts.

Stevie Wonder's tribute to Duke Ellington was at number four. Sir Duke also mentions other jazz legends like Glenn Miller Count Basie and Count Basie.

Glen Campbell was in the number three spot with Southern Nights. It was another crossover hit for Campbell who took it to number one on the Hot 100 and the Country chart. It was his fifth and final number one record on the Country chart.

British singer-songwriter Leo Sayer was at number two with When I Need You. It was Sayer's second straight number one hit following You Make Me Feel Like Dancing from earlier in the year.

And in the top spot was the signature song of the top selling American band of the 1970's. Hotel California is known for its mysterious lyrics and the guitar interplay at the end by Don Felder and Joe Walsh. Many critics consider it the best guitar solo of all time. As for the lyrics, Don Henley says they're about a journey from innocence to experience. So what about that line, They Stabbed it with Their Steely Knives But They Just Can't Kill the Beast. Glen Fry says it was just a nod to the band Steely Dan who had mentioned the Eagles in one of their songs.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.