May 12 celebrity birthdays

He's a skateboarding icon who went on to launch a very popular video game series. Tony Hawk is 49 today.

He's an actor who gained fame starring in the American Pie movies. He also starred as Larry on the Netflix series Orange is the New Black. Jason Biggs is 39 today.

He's an actor who was a member of the Brat Pack back in the 1980's. You've seen him in the movies The Breakfast Club, Young Guns, Stakeout, The Mighty Ducks and many others. Emilio Estevez is 55 today.

She's best known for her role as Tootie on the TV series The Facts of Life. She's all grown up now, Kim Fields is 48 today.

He's a singer-songwriter who co-founded the group Traffic. In the 1980's he had a very successful solo career with hits like Roll With It and Higher Love. Steve Winwood is 69 today.

