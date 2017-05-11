This week in music: 2005 50 Cent

Let's turn back the clock and check the Billboard music chart from this week 12 years ago.

In May of 2005, the Hot 100 had Ciara and Ludacris teaming up with Oh. According to ASCAP numbers, Oh was one of the most performed songs of 2005.

A singer who was born in St. Louis but spent much of his childhood in the African nation Senegal was at number four. Akon's hit Lonely sampled the old Bobby Vinton single Mr. Lonely.

At number three was 50 Cent and Olivia with Candy Shop. It would go on to become 50 Cent's third number one hit and spent 9 weeks in the top spot.

50 was a featured artist on The Game's hit Hate It Or Leave it which was at number two this week in '05. The video to Hate It Or Leave It focuses on the rough childhoods of both 50 Cent and The Game.

And in the top spot was Gwen Stefani with Hollaback Girl. It was the first digital download to sell a million copies. Stefani reportedly wrote the song after Courtney Love called her a "Cheerleader" in a magazine interview. In the video to Hollaback Girl, Stefani is a cheerleader at a high school in California. Stefani had the last laugh in the feud with Love, Hollaback Girl spent four weeks at number one.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.