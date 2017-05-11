This week in music: 2005 50 Cent

Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Let's turn back the clock and check the Billboard music chart from this week 12 years ago.
He was a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback at Auburn. The Panthers selected him with the top pick in the 2011 NFL Draft and four years later he was named League MVP.
A McCracken County, Kentucky deputy jailer has been arrested and accused of sexual harassment.
A Paducah, Kentucky woman died in a crash in Marion, Illinois on Wednesday, May 10.
Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.
Memphis Police Department is searching for a family they said was abducted by their husband/father.
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.
Dallas officials say problems with the cell company’s technology have been, for several months, tying up the city’s 911 call center for hours at a time.
A crane moved down Canal St. near the Jefferson Davis monument around 3 a.m. on Thursday as it appeared the statue would be taken down.
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.
A Baton Rouge grandmother is outraged after she claims her 3-year-old grandson was allegedly beaten by a 6-year-old while more than one adult reportedly videotaped the ordeal and posted it to Facebook.
