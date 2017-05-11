2 ex-Kentucky state troopers to investigate Bardstown cases

A McCracken County, Kentucky deputy jailer has been arrested and accused of sexual harassment.
A McCracken County, Kentucky deputy jailer has been arrested and accused of sexual harassment.
A Paducah, Kentucky woman died in a crash in Marion, Illinois on Wednesday, May 10.
A Paducah, Kentucky woman died in a crash in Marion, Illinois on Wednesday, May 10.
Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson has been stripped of his office.
Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson has been stripped of his office.
Farm-fresh, healthy, recipe-ready food delivered to your door is the promise of subscription meal service Hello Fresh. But can a service that claims to be healthy deliver on taste?
Farm-fresh, healthy, recipe-ready food delivered to your door is the promise of subscription meal service Hello Fresh. But can a service that claims to be healthy deliver on taste?
A man is wanted out of Perry County and the Perry County Sheriffs Department is urging residents to keep all buildings locked and secured.
A man is wanted out of Perry County and the Perry County Sheriffs Department is urging residents to keep all buildings locked and secured.