5 things you need to know on 5/11

It's Thursday, May 11.

First Alert weather outlook:

Rain is moving in from the west and will be in the area during the Breakfast Show. Laura says there is no severe weather, only light showers right now, but that could change by 9 or 10 p.m. Keep an eye on the radar by clicking here and by checking the First Alert weather app.

Rain is also possible on Friday morning.

Good news though, it will be a great weekend to get outside for Mother's Day!

Making headlines:

Attorney General Josh Hawley will hold a press conference on Thursday in Jefferson City, Mo. on the investigation into Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson's alleged involvement in the death of an inmate on May 5.

In McCracken County, Ky., a deputy jailer is accused of sexually harassing a coworker.

Deputies in Perry County, Mo. are urging residents to keep their doors locked. Authorities are on the lookout for Shawn Wenzel who has several felony outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Join us on the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more. You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT).

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.