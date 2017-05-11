Paducah, KY woman dies in crash in Marion, IL

A Paducah, Kentucky woman died in a crash in Marion, Illinois on Wednesday, May 10.

According to Williamson County Coroner Junior Burke, a 37-year-old woman was pronounced dead at an area hospital from injuries she received in a crash.

The crash happened at around 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of Route 13 and Redco Drive in Marion.

Burke said the woman was going south on Redco Drive when her vehicle was hit by a westbound vehicle on Route 13.

He said a juvenile passenger in her car was airlifted to a hospital in Evansville, Ind.

The incident is under investigation by Burke, the Marion Police Department and the Williamson County Sheriff's Department.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.