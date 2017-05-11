Paducah, KY woman dies in crash in Marion, IL

A McCracken County, Kentucky deputy jailer has been arrested and accused of sexual harassment.
A Paducah, Kentucky woman died in a crash in Marion, Illinois on Wednesday, May 10.
Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson has been stripped of his office.
Farm-fresh, healthy, recipe-ready food delivered to your door is the promise of subscription meal service Hello Fresh. But can a service that claims to be healthy deliver on taste?
A man is wanted out of Perry County and the Perry County Sheriffs Department is urging residents to keep all buildings locked and secured.
A crane moved down Canal St. near the Jefferson Davis monument around 3 a.m. on Thursday as it appeared the statue would be taken down.
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.
Barricades, city trucks and New Orleans police officers have surrounded the Jefferson Davis monument in Mid City for more than a week, but when it and three other Confederate Era monuments will come down is unclear.
