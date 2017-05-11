McCracken Co., KY deputy jailer accused of sexual harassment

A McCracken County, Kentucky deputy jailer has been arrested and accused of sexual harassment.

Forty-three-year-old Chad E. Campbell of Paducah is charged with two counts of sexual abuse in the 3rd degree and one count of harassment with physical contact.

The investigation started when a female deputy jailer reported that Campbell sexually harassed and touched her.

A detective with the Sheriff’s department started an investigation after the incident was reported.

Campbell was booked into the McCracken County Jail, but was then taken to a jail outside the county.

