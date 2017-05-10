Fowler again helps Cardinals rally to beat Marlins, 7-5 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Fowler again helps Cardinals rally to beat Marlins, 7-5

(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)

By STEVEN WINE
AP Sports Writer

MIAMI (AP) - Dexter Fowler hit a pinch-hit, go-ahead triple and the St. Louis Cardinals overcame a four-run deficit for the second game in a row, rallying past Miami 7-5 on Wednesday night to complete a trip that by one measure ranked as the franchise's best ever.

The Cardinals went 6-0 on their swing through Atlanta and Miami. It's the first time they've gone undefeated on a trip of at least six games in their 126-year history, the team said, citing information from Elias.

Lance Lynn gave up four runs in the first inning on homers by Christian Yelich and Justin Bour, but for the second consecutive game, Fowler came off the bench to give the Cardinals the lead. His two-run triple in the sixth put them ahead to stay, 5-4.

Fowler, out of the starting lineup for the past six games because of a sore lat, drove in the winning run in the ninth inning Tuesday after St. Louis rallied from a 5-1 eighth-inning deficit.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Wife of ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman dies in car crash

    Wife of ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman dies in car crash

    Thursday, May 11 2017 12:19 AM EDT2017-05-11 04:19:39 GMT
    Thursday, May 11 2017 12:19 AM EDT2017-05-11 04:19:39 GMT

    The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.

    The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.

  • Heartland sports scores 5/10

    Heartland sports scores 5/10

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 11:21 PM EDT2017-05-11 03:21:39 GMT
    Heartland sports scores 5/10. H.S. Baseball Valle-2 Bell City-4 Poplar Bluff-8 Oran-3 Egyptian-5 Cairo-0 Jackson-10 Perryville-4 H.S. Soccer (Girls) Poplar Bluff-3 Perryville-0 Jackson-4 Carbondale-1 St. Vincent-1 St. Pius-0 **St. Vincent wins Jefferson County Conference** Class 1 Dist. 1 Tennis Championship Dexter-3 Notre Dame-5 Poplar Bluff-5 Farmington-1 OVC Softball tourney EIU-6 Murray State-5 UT Martin-1 TN Tech-0 MLB St. Louis-7 Miami-5 Colorado-3 Cubs-0 &nbs...
    Heartland sports scores 5/10. H.S. Baseball Valle-2 Bell City-4 Poplar Bluff-8 Oran-3 Egyptian-5 Cairo-0 Jackson-10 Perryville-4 H.S. Soccer (Girls) Poplar Bluff-3 Perryville-0 Jackson-4 Carbondale-1 St. Vincent-1 St. Pius-0 **St. Vincent wins Jefferson County Conference** Class 1 Dist. 1 Tennis Championship Dexter-3 Notre Dame-5 Poplar Bluff-5 Farmington-1 OVC Softball tourney EIU-6 Murray State-5 UT Martin-1 TN Tech-0 MLB St. Louis-7 Miami-5 Colorado-3 Cubs-0 &nbs...

  • Fowler again helps Cardinals rally to beat Marlins, 7-5

    Fowler again helps Cardinals rally to beat Marlins, 7-5

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 11:14 PM EDT2017-05-11 03:14:15 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Dexter Fowler hit a pinch-hit, go-ahead triple and the St. Louis Cardinals overcame a four-run deficit for the second game in a row, rallying past Miami 7-5 on Wednesday night to complete a trip that by one measure...

    Dexter Fowler hit a pinch-hit, go-ahead triple and the St. Louis Cardinals overcame a four-run deficit for the second game in a row, rallying past Miami 7-5 on Wednesday night to complete a trip that by one measure ranked...

    •   
Powered by Frankly