WANTED: Man wanted out of Perry County

A man is wanted out of Perry County, Missouri and the Perry County Sheriffs Department is urging residents to keep all buildings locked and secured.

Officers with the sheriff's office said to continue to be on the look out for 37-year-old white male. They said he has not been located.

There is no word on why the sheriff's department is looking for the man or why they are asking people to take precautions against him.

People are asked to contact the Perry County Sheriffs department immediately if he is spotted at 573-547-4576.

