WANTED: Man wanted in Perry Co., MO on several felony warrants

A body was found in a creek in Mayfield, Kentucky on Thursday, May 11.
A body was found in a creek in Mayfield, Kentucky on Thursday, May 11.
A man is wanted out of Perry County, Missouri and the Perry County Sheriff's Office is urging residents to keep all buildings locked and secured.
A man is wanted out of Perry County, Missouri and the Perry County Sheriff's Office is urging residents to keep all buildings locked and secured.
Remembering the fallen. The annual Peace Officer Memorial Service will be held Monday, May 15 in Paducah.
Remembering the fallen. The annual Peace Officer Memorial Service will be held Monday, May 15 in Paducah.
A suspect is at large and a Charleston, Missouri woman was arrested in connection to shots fired on Monday, May 8.
A suspect is at large and a Charleston, Missouri woman was arrested in connection to shots fired on Monday, May 8.
Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is scheduled to hold a press conference Thursday, May 11 at 4 p.m. to provide an update on the investigation into Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson and his involvement in the death of the inmate on May 5.
Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is scheduled to hold a press conference Thursday, May 11 at 4 p.m. to provide an update on the investigation into Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson and his involvement in the death of the inmate on May 5.
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.
Three members of a family returned home safe after a 911 call prompted an overnight search and concerns for their safety. One member of the family is still missing.
Three members of a family returned home safe after a 911 call prompted an overnight search and concerns for their safety. One member of the family is still missing.
Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.
Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.
The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.
The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.
East Texas authorities have identified the man who died while trying to save his brother when a sewer pipe hole caved in.
East Texas authorities have identified the man who died while trying to save his brother when a sewer pipe hole caved in.
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.
Dallas officials say problems with the cell company’s technology have been, for several months, tying up the city’s 911 call center for hours at a time.
Dallas officials say problems with the cell company’s technology have been, for several months, tying up the city’s 911 call center for hours at a time.
A crane moved down Canal St. near the Jefferson Davis monument around 3 a.m. on Thursday as it appeared the statue would be taken down.
A crane moved down Canal St. near the Jefferson Davis monument around 3 a.m. on Thursday as it appeared the statue would be taken down.
A man who runs a shark diving company in West Palm Beach, FL, said CamSoda contacted him about filming a fake shark attack.
A man who runs a shark diving company in West Palm Beach, FL, said CamSoda contacted him about filming a fake shark attack.