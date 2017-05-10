WANTED: Man wanted in Perry Co., MO on several felony warrants

A man is wanted out of Perry County, Missouri and the Perry County Sheriff's Office is urging residents to keep all buildings locked and secured.

According to Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf, at around 5:11 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, a deputy came upon 37-year-old Shawn Wenzel whom the deputy knew had four outstanding warrants for probation violation for drugs and weapon charges.

When the deputy stopped on PCR 806 to arrest Wenzel, Sheriff Schaaf said he ran away.

Several other deputies responded and searched for Wenzel in the area but did not find him.

The sheriff said Wenzel will now have a charge of resisting arrest by fleeing added to his other charges.

Wenzel is described as a white male, 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 190 pounds. He is balding and has green eyes.

He was last seen wearing a green shirt and blue jean cut-off shorts.

According to Sheriff Schaaf, Wenzel has a history of violence and anyone who sees him should contact their local law enforcement agency.

You can also contact the Perry County Sheriff's Office at 573-547-4576.

