CAPTURED: Man wanted in Perry Co., MO on felony warrants now in custody

A man wanted out of Perry County, Missouri on several felony warrants is now behind bars, according to a Perry County Sheriff's Office dispatcher.

According to Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf, at around 5:11 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, a deputy came upon 37-year-old Shawn Wenzel whom the deputy knew had four outstanding warrants for probation violation for drugs and weapon charges.

When the deputy stopped on PCR 806 to arrest Wenzel, Sheriff Schaaf said he ran away.

Several other deputies responded and searched for Wenzel in the area but were unable to find him.

The sheriff said Wenzel will now have a charge of resisting arrest by fleeing added to his other charges.

According to Sheriff Schaaf, Wenzel has a history of violence.

You can also contact the Perry County Sheriff's Office at 573-547-4576.

