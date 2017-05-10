CAPTURED: Man wanted in Perry Co., MO on felony warrants now in custody

A man wanted out of Perry County, Missouri on several felony warrants is now behind bars.
He's a skateboarding icon who went on to launch a very popular video game series.
Let's take a little stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we revisit pop radio from 40 years ago.
New research shows women who regularly took "baby" aspirin can lower their risk of getting breast cancer. But local doctors say not so quick.
Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is scheduled to hold a press conference Thursday, May 11 at 4 p.m. to provide an update on the investigation into Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson and his involvement in the death of the inmate on May 5.
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.
The baby was born inside a moving car during rush hour traffic.
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.
The suspect accused of shooting law enforcement officers in Avoyelles Parish Thursday is now in custody, say officials.
The baby gorilla expected to be born in a historic first for Riverbanks Zoo has passed away.
Students said a teenager who did not go to school at College Park High came there with a stun gun and the intent to hurt another student.
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.
