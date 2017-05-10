Caruthersville Police Department investigates property thefts

Caruthersville Police Chief Tony Jones wants to inform the public of an investigation conducted by The Caruthersville Police Department.

Officials are looking into the theft of property from several vehicles throughout the city.

Two subjects were seen carrying what the police believe to be property from at least one of the thefts.

One appears to be a white male and the other appears to be a light skinned black male with dreads pulled into a bun on the back of his head.

Officials said any information in identifying these two subjects and their whereabouts would be appreciated.

If you have information the department urges you to call 573-333-0216 ext. 319 or 573-333-2121. You may remain anonymous.

