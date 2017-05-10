Does It Work: Hello Fresh

Inside a Hello Fresh insulated box there are three smaller boxes containing recipe ingredients.



Farm-fresh, healthy, recipe-ready food delivered to your door is the promise of subscription meal service Hello Fresh. But can a service that claims to be healthy deliver on taste?

Hello Fresh caters to meat eaters, vegetarians and families. Its recipes are touted as dietician approved.

We signed up for Hello Fresh on the service's website using an introductory deal which offered half off our first box, so the cost was about $30.

We were able to select a custom delivery date. Our box was delivered on a Tuesday - the day we selected for delivery.

Inside the Hello Fresh insulated box there were three smaller boxes containing all ingredients (except meat) for three recipes: Turkey Chiles Rellenos with poblano peppers and chipotle sauce, cumin-spiced steak with scallion dressing and spinach couscous salad, and lemony pan-seared chicken with pesto, peas and potatoes.

The ground turkey, chicken breasts and top sirloin steaks were packaged and stored at the bottom of the box away from the boxes containing all other ingredients.

Our tester, Lou Conte, found the recipe directions to be pretty straightforward, and liked that the recipe card listed which pots and pans you would need before you start to cook.

Our chiles rellenos did not look much like the photograph on the recipe card, but Conte said they tasted very good.

"These portions are big," said Conte. "You're supposed to eat two of those? Wow."

Our second recipe, Cumin-spiced steak was easier than the chiles rellenos, and more colorful.



"It's like Christmas - very pretty," said Conte regarding the cumin-spiced steak's bright red peppers. "It's flavorful. Mmmm. The peppers with the dressing, that tastes good."

Recipe number three, Lemony pan-seared chicken, featured pine nuts, potatoes and pesto. It was Conte's favorite of the three.

"Mmmm it's delicious," said Conte. "It really is. Actually, the portions are really good."

Conte said he liked all the flavors and fresh food provided by Hello Fresh.

"I like hello fresh," said Conte. "Visually it's really good stuff. The red pepper, all the green in this lemony chicken. It all tastes fresh and healthy, so I like it."

Conte gave Hello Fresh 4.5 stars on this Does It Work test.

Hello Fresh is a subscription service, so if you do not opt out through the website or app, you will get a box every week and $59.99 will automatically be charged to your credit card.

We had no trouble canceling our service after the first week.

