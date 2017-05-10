MO Dept. of Education forgives school districts for days missed due to flooding

The Missouri Department of Education has received, and granted, a number of requests to forgive school days missed due to flooding.

Sections 160.041.2 and 171.033.4, RSMo, allow for the commissioner of education to grant a waiver to excuse school districts from the minimum school calendar requirement in these extreme cases.

The following school districts were granted waivers:

Bayless

Centerville R-I

Crawford Co. R-II

Delta R-V

De Soto 73

Dixon R-I

Doniphan R-I

Dora R-III

Dunklin R-V

Eminence R-I

Festus R-VI

Fox C-6

Gasconade Co. R-I

Grandview R-II

Greenville R-II

Hancock Place

Hillsboro R-III

Licking R-VIII

Lindbergh S.D.

Maries Co. R-I

Mehlville R-IX

Meramec Valley R-III

Naylor R-II

Neelyville R-IV

Neosho S.D.

Northwest R-I

Ripley Co. R-IV

Rockwood R-VI

Seneca R-VII

S. Reynolds Co. R-II

St. Clair R-XIII

Twin Rivers R-X

Valley Park S.D.

Van Buren R-I

Washington S.D.

Waynesville R-VI

Westview C-6

Windsor C-1

Winona R-III

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.