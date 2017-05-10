MO Dept. of Education forgives school districts for days missed - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MO Dept. of Education forgives school districts for days missed due to flooding

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
The Missouri Department of Education has received, and granted, a number of requests to forgive school days missed due to flooding.

Sections 160.041.2 and 171.033.4, RSMo, allow for the commissioner of education to grant a waiver to excuse school districts from the minimum school calendar requirement in these extreme cases.

The following school districts were granted waivers:

  • Bayless
  • Centerville R-I
  • Crawford Co. R-II
  • Delta R-V
  • De Soto 73
  • Dixon R-I
  • Doniphan R-I
  • Dora R-III
  • Dunklin R-V
  • Eminence R-I
  • Festus R-VI
  • Fox C-6
  • Gasconade Co. R-I
  • Grandview R-II
  • Greenville R-II
  • Hancock Place
  • Hillsboro R-III
  • Licking R-VIII
  • Lindbergh S.D.
  • Maries Co. R-I
  • Mehlville R-IX
  • Meramec Valley R-III
  • Naylor R-II
  • Neelyville R-IV
  • Neosho S.D.
  • Northwest R-I
  • Ripley Co. R-IV
  • Rockwood R-VI
  • Seneca R-VII
  • S. Reynolds Co. R-II
  • St. Clair R-XIII
  • Twin Rivers R-X
  • Valley Park S.D.
  • Van Buren R-I
  • Washington S.D.
  • Waynesville R-VI
  • Westview C-6
  • Windsor C-1
  • Winona R-III

