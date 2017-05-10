MO State Highway Patrol withdraws from HELP, Inc. Board of Directors

The Missouri Department of Education has received, and granted, a number of requests to forgive school days missed due to flooding.
Route 127 is closed south of Alto Pass, Illinois but that hasn't stopped some people from going that way anyway.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced its withdrawal from the HELP, Inc. Board of Directors on Tuesday, May 9.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson has been stripped of his office.
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.
There is a warning for parents about a sick online game that encourages participants to engage in dangerous behavior, including taking one's own life.
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.
Both the boy and his mother have been traumatized, their attorney says, and the child is frightened and doesn’t want to return to school.
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.
Those convicted of drug-related felonies might not have to wait a year to get food stamps and welfare benefits.
Imagine your child graduates from high school and then finds out their diploma wasn't worth the paper it was printed on. More than a half dozen local families say it happened to them at a christian academy. Now they want to know why the administrator hasn't been criminally charged yet.
East Texas authorities have identified the man who died while trying to save his brother when a sewer pipe hole caved in.
