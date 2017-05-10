MO State Highway Patrol withdraws from HELP, Inc. Board of Directors

The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced its withdrawal from the HELP, Inc. Board of Directors on Tuesday, May 9.

According to the highway patrol, it provided all information from its internal review to Attorney General Josh Hawley's office on Wednesday.

The highway patrol said it will fully cooperate with the attorney general and his team in the review of this matter.

Colonel Sandra K. Karsten ordered the internal review of the patrol's involvement with the HELP, Inc. Board of Directors after taking office earlier in 2017.

The highway patrol's review uncovered concerns with actions during the prior administration by individuals no longer employed by the patrol.

