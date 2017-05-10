Illinois senators OK state-funded abortion coverage

Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson has been stripped of his office.
A Cape Girardeau police officer will start a new chapter in life. After eight years on the force, canine officer Reno is retiring.
Cape Girardeau's water park will kick off the summer season later in May. Cape Splash is scheduled to open at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 27.
The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) urges grillers to be particularly mindful of cooking safety in the spring and summer months, when grilling fires most often occur.
Taylor Heil, a 2017 graduate of Carterville High School, has been awarded a $1000 scholarship from Mediacom Communications.
