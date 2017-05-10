Cape Girardeau police K-9 retires

A Cape Girardeau police officer will start a new chapter in life.

After eight years on the force, canine officer Reno is retiring.

Police held a retirement party for the german shepherd at the police department on Wednesday, May 10.

Police say throughout his career, Reno has been involved in hundreds of arrests and drug investigations.

Reno will now lead a civilian life with his handler, Officer Roy Rahn.

"He's got a great temperament, he gets along with anybody that he meets, he'll listen to his commands and he'll do what he has to do, but other than that he's got a really good temperament, he's really a big-hearted dog and he just likes to have fun," Officer Rahn said. "Everything he does on the street to game, so."

Cape Girardeau's second four-legged officer, Schupo, is set to retire in May 2018.

The department has been holding fundraisers to replace the outgoing canines.

Donations can be dropped off at the Cape Girardeau Police Headquarters on Sprigg Street.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.