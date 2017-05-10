Cape Girardeau water park adds Ship Wreck Island

Cape Girardeau's water park will kick off the summer season later in May.

Cape Splash is scheduled to open at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 27.

In addition to the water slides and lazy river, the park is adding a new feature called Ship Wreck Island.

Cape Splash will be open until September 4.

You can buy season passes to the park at the Osage Centre.

