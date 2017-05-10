5/10/17 - Voices For Children

By Lisa Parkins White

Executive Board Member - Voices For Children CASA

Every child deserves a safe, permanent home. Voices for Children CASA wants to make this a reality for the children of Southeast Missouri. When a child is removed from their home due to abuse and neglect, a judge appoints CASA to advocate for the best interests of the child while in foster care.

CASA volunteers serve as the voices for children in protective care. A child's voice is heard when a CASA advocates for their specific needs in court. This is fundamental to our mission. CASA of Southeast Missouri wants to clearly identify the importance of this mission and we are changing our name to Voices for Children CASA.

As the number of children in foster care increases so does the need for more advocates. CASA holds an annual fundraiser in order to serve more children by providing vital training to new volunteers.

As we celebrate our 25th Anniversary, CASA is hosting an exciting competitive Polo Match on August 26th. This unique event will showcase the thrilling sport of Polo with fabulous fashion, food, and fun. Every ticket sold supports a child in our local foster care system.

Children with CASA perform better in school, are more likely to receive help for their specific needs, and find safe, permanent homes. Help us give a voice to children in foster care . For more information about Voices for Children CASA and the Polo Classic, please contact our office at 335-1726 or visit us at facebook.com/cape.casa.

