Damage assessment teams to survey MO counties hit by severe storms, flooding

Governor Eric Greitens announced on Wednesday, May 10 that teams of local, state and federal disaster specialists will jointly assess flooding and severe storm damage in affected counties.

The damage was to homes, personal property and public infrastructures; including schools, roads and bridges to determine the size and scope of the disaster for the applications Missouri will make to have this declared as a federal disaster.

"Our first responders and Missouri citizens responded swiftly and bravely to the devastating and historic flooding," Gov. Greitens said. "Their actions saved lives and protected property. Now we must act just as swiftly to clear debris, assess damage and help Missourians rebuild and recover."

There will be two types of teams, known as preliminary damage assessment teams, surveying the damage: Individual Assistance teams and Public Assistance teams. Team members will carry official identification. Residents should not hesitate to ask that they show their ID.

Individual Assistance teams assess damage to homes and personal property. Teams will not visit every house; the assessments are meant to get a broad overview of damage.

According to Greitens, if a federal major disaster declaration is declared, Individual Assistance can help eligible individuals and families with temporary rental assistance, basic home repairs and other essential disaster-related needs not covered by insurance or other means.

The following counties will be surveyed for potential Individual Assistance based on initial assessments conducted locally: Barry, Bollinger, Carter, Christian, Crawford, Dent, Douglas, Dunklin, Gasconade, Greene, Howell, Jasper, Madison, Maries, McDonald, Morgan, Newton, Oregon, Osage, Ozark, Pemiscot, Phelps, Pulaski, Reynolds, Ripley, Ste. Genevieve, Shannon, Stone, Taney, Texas and Wright.

Public Assistance teams assess disaster damage to public infrastructures like roads, bridges and schools, as well as to certain nonprofit entities.

The following counties will be surveyed for potential Public Assistance, based on initial assessments conducted locally: Barry, Barton, Bollinger, Butler, Camden, Carter, Cedar, Christian, Cole, Crawford, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Dunklin, Gasconade, Howell, Iron, Lawrence, Lincoln, Madison, Maries, McDonald, Miller, Morgan, Newton, Oregon, Osage, Ozark, Phelps, Pike, Pulaski, Ralls, Reynolds, Ripley, Shannon, Stone, Taney, Texas, Washington, Webster and Wright.

Those affected by the flooding and severe storms are encouraged to report damage to their local emergency management officials and to document losses, including photographing damage and retaining receipts.

Individuals and business owners should notify their insurance companies of damage and not wait for damage assessments.

You can click here for more information on Missouri flooding and recovery.

