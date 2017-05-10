Traffic Safety Campaign to begin in Williamson County, IL

A Traffic Safety Campaign will be coming to Williamson County, Illinois to encourage safe driving through the Memorial Day Holiday and the month of May.

Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick would like to announce that through the next several weeks, Roadside Safety Checks will be scheduled during both daytime and nighttime hours.

These Roadside Safety Checks will be held at several different locations within Williamson County to detect and remove impaired drivers from the road. Drivers who are under the influence of alcohol or other drugs will be arrested.

Deputies will also focus on whether or not seat belts are being used and if motorists have insurance.

Several DUI Saturation Patrols will also be scheduled through the next few weeks.

Funding from the Illinois Department of Transportation’s Division of Traffic Safety makes these Roadside Safety Checks and Saturation Patrols possible.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.