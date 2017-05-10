New Humanist Forum May 21 in Carbondale, IL

The next New Humanist Forum, “Simplifying Life Through Downsizing,” will be held Sunday, May 21 at the Carbondale Unitarian Fellowship, 105 N. Parrish Lane, Carbondale, at 12:15 p.m.

The owner of Caring Transitions, Dawn Crimson, and her team has helped many of their clients downsize, move and empty their large homes.

Dawn Crimson will present “Simplifying Life Through Downsizing” and has witnessed the joys and struggles of making this great lifestyle change.

A member-led group, the New Humanist Forum is devoted to exploring together the many facets of “what it means to be fully human.”

You do not have to be a Fellowship member to attend.

This is a free event and the community is invited to come.

Here is the Facebook event page.

