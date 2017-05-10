Carbondale, IL man sentenced to 19 years in prison after home invasion, shooting

A Carbondale, Illinois man was sentenced to 19 years in prison in the Illinois Department of Corrections in connection to a home invasion and shooting in July 2016.

Willie Williams, Jr., 20, was sentenced to 19 years in prison, followed by three years of mandatory supervised release. He must serve at least 85 percent of the sentence.

On July 9, 2016, at around 4:30 a.m., officers with the Carbondale Police Department responded to a report of someone being shot in the 200 block of West Cherry Street. The victim and his girlfriend reported to police that they had been asleep when they were suddenly awoken by two masked intruders.

The victims reported that the intruders were looking through their bedroom for property to steal.

After they woke up, they said both intruders pointed guns and demanded money from them.

According to court documents, as the victim was reaching for money to give to the intruders, one of the intruders, later identified as Williams, shot him in the leg. Both intruders then left the victims' home.

About 15 minutes after the initial report, officers were able to track some of the victims' stolen property to a nearby apartment.

When officers involved, they found and arrested Williams outside of that apartment. Inside the apartment, officers found and identified the other intruder, who was a juvenile.

Officers say they also found all the victims' stolen property and the gun used to shoot the victim.

The investigation was conducted by the Carbondale Police Department and the Illinois State Police Division of Forensic Services. Assistant State's Attorney Casey Bloodworth prosecuted this case.

