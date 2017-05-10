Peace Officer Memorial Service coming to Paducah, KY

A Traffic Safety Campaign will be coming to Williamson County, Illinois to encourage safe driving through the Memorial Day Holiday and the month of May.
The next New Humanist Forum, “Simplifying Life Through Downsizing,” will be held Sunday, May 21 at the Carbondale Unitarian Fellowship, 105 N. Parrish Lane, Carbondale, at 12:15 p.m.
The approximately 1.26 million electric customers serviced by Ameren Missouri will see a change in their bills in the near future.
A Carbondale, Illinois man was sentenced to 19 years in prison in the Illinois Department of Corrections in connection to a home invasion and shooting in July 2016.
The Paducah Police Department have extended the invitation to the public to attend the annual Peace Officer Memorial Service.
A mom who put her kids in kennel-like cages is under arrest.
The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is mulling over a run for president one day.
Baby Raymond was born April 30 at the Mercy Medical Center in Merced, CA, at a whopping 13 pounds, 5 ounces.
Imagine your child graduates from high school and then finds out their diploma wasn't worth the paper it was printed on. More than a half dozen local families say it happened to them at a christian academy. Now they want to know why the administrator hasn't been criminally charged yet.
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.
In a landmark decision, the Alabama Board of Funeral Services voted unanimously to levy fines, suspension and probation to the top operators of Alabama Funeral Homes and Crematory Services in Tallapoosa County.
Jonesboro police are searching for whoever stole a trailer loaded with Little Debbie snack cakes.
Both the South Carolina House and Senate have voted to override Gov. Henry McMaster's veto of the roads and infrastructure bill that raises the gas tax by 12 cents over the next 6 years.
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man died and another was injured in an apparent mudslide Tuesday night.
