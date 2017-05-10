Peace Officer Memorial Service coming to Paducah, KY

The Paducah Police Department have extended the invitation to the public to attend the annual Peace Officer Memorial Service.

Scheduled for noon on Monday, May 15 the service will take place on the lawn of the McCracken County Courthouse in Paducah, Kentucky.

The service is held every year during Peace Officers’ Memorial Week and is sponsored by Jackson Purchase Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #15.

Officers killed in the line of duty nationwide during the previous year are honored at this service.

A reception will immediately follow the ceremony, in the controlled entryway of the McCracken County Regional Jail.

