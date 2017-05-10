Man hits elderly woman in parking lot in Murray, KY

A vehicle pulling out of a parking space hit an elderly woman on Tuesday, May 9 in Calloway County, Kentucky.

The Murray Police Department responded to a business on South 12th Street for a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in the parking lot.

Derick Evans, 23 of Hazel, Ky, was driving a Chevrolet Blazer and began backing out of a parking space in front of the business.

According to officials, Evans did not see Francine Norman, 71, of Puryear, Tennessee, walking behind his vehicle as he backed up.

The right rear of Evan’s Blazer bumped Norman causing her to fall to the ground.

EMS and the Murray Fire Department assisted at the scene and Norman was transported to an area hospital for treatment of possible injuries.

Evans was also cited at the scene for no insurance.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.