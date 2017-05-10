Comic Con planned at SIU to coincide with total solar eclipse

A two-day comic convention will take place on the campus of Southern Illinois University in conjunction with the total solar eclipse.

Thousands of people are expected in Carbondale to view the eclipse on August 21. Experts said Carbondale will experience the longest duration of total darkness.

The Eclipse Comic Con will take place at the SIU Student Center Aug. 19-20. It will run from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day in the Student Center Ballrooms.

You can find all the details right now on Heartlandweekend.com

